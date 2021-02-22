Tampa boy, 16, sought in shooting death of another teen

Dennis Joyce, Tampa Bay Times

TAMPA — Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for a 16-year-old Tampa boy in the shooting death Wednesday of a teen found lying outside a duplex in the University area.

Kanye Vasnon Mordica, 16, is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Mordica is known to frequent the University area and Sulphur Springs neighborhood, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies working an unrelated call near the intersection of East 124th Avenue and North Ninth Street were alerted about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to a victim laying outside a duplex. He appeared to have been shot in the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office doesn’t release the names of suspected crime victims because of the agency’s interpretation of Marsy’s Law, a voter-approved amendment to the state Constitution that was meant to protect crime victims but that deprives the public of information long available under Florida’s public records laws.

Mordica is believed to be “armed, dangerous, and on the run,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Anyone with information was asked to call 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

