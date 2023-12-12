Tampa all-boys school to get a new principal

The Hillsborough County School Board on Tuesday approved the appointment of a new principal for Franklin Boys Preparatory School in Tampa. Konrad McCree will take the helm effective Jan. 8.

McCree, 39, left the Pinellas County school district in June after leading Bayside High School, a 200-student alternative school in Clearwater, since 2021. The Hillsborough district hired him in August as an assistant principal at Hillsborough High.

He is replacing John Haley, who has led Franklin since it became a single-gender middle school in 2011.

Like Bayside, Franklin is a small school. At last count, it had 351 students and operates under the magnet system. Haley is being transferred to a position in district administration, officials said.