Tampa bus slayer was psychotic, plagued with delusions, experts and family say

TAMPA — Look closely at videos from the inside the bus Justin McGriff was riding moments before he stabbed the driver to death and you will see a man agitated, fidgety and hypervigilant. That’s according to a pair of psychological experts who testified this week in McGriff’s trial, where his lawyers are waging an insanity defense.

Planted in the last row of seats as the bus moved west on Fletcher, then south on Nebraska Avenue, McGriff believed other passengers could hear his thoughts. His lips moved as he gazed at them.

“It’s not real, but that’s his reality,” psychologist Jennifer Barror-Levine testified Tuesday in a Tampa courtroom. She was one of several psychological experts who opined that McGriff was not sane when he attacked and killed Thomas Dunn.

The experts, who said McGriff showed signs of paranoid schizophrenia, augmented testimony from McGriff’s family members about his declining mental health in the years and days before the crime.

McGriff, 38, was one of a handful of passengers on a Hillsborough Area Regional Transit bus the afternoon of May 18, 2019. After sitting quietly for a few minutes, he rose and approached Dunn from behind, telling him “God bless you,” before plunging a knife into his neck.

The trial began Feb. 21 and was set to last two weeks, but was delayed a week after defense attorneys said they had not been given adequate access to the state’s psychological expert, who was expected to testify as the trial progresses. Jurors agreed to return this week.

Testimony resumed Monday with McGriff’s family members taking the stand.

An older brother, Farrell Bluford, told the jury about a time in 2015 when McGriff unexpectedly showed up at his home in California, looking for a place to stay. He was disheveled and appeared like he was homeless, Bluford said. He didn’t seem himself.

“It seemed like he was in a space I just couldn’t relate to,” Bluford said.

While McGriff stayed with him, Bluford became increasingly concerned that his brother was struggling. He got him into a program called Men of Valor, which helps men with shelter, social skills and work. McGriff seemed to do well there, at first.

Then one day, his brother got a call. McGriff told him he was in San Diego, hundreds of miles away. He said he’d left the program and got on a bus. He mentioned someone trying to kill him over marijuana. His brother asked for more information, but McGriff couldn’t explain.

“I couldn’t find any logic in what he was telling me,” Bluford said.

A sister, Alexandra McGriff, said her brother came to her home in Oklahoma in 2017. When he arrived, he expressed strange religious ideas, unlike the Christianity with which they’d been raised. He expressed paranoid thoughts, telling his sister people were out to kill him and that the government was watching him.

Family members became concerned that he was depressed. His sister asked him about taking medication, but he resisted the idea.

McGriff eventually left Oklahoma for Tampa, where he had extended relatives.

In Florida, his condition seemed to worsen. He began to withdraw from his family, accusing an uncle of being part of a conspiracy. He spoke of sorcerers and people plotting against him.

Barror-Levine, the psychologist, who examined McGriff after his arrest, told the jury that in their first meeting, he exhibited intense delusions and hallucinations.

He would ramble, and stated his name was “Justice,” Barror-Levine said. He spoke of being an angel and said he was from the planet Jupiter. He believed parasitic aliens were inhabiting human bodies and that he had special knowledge that made him a target for elimination.

After that first examination in 2019, Barror-Levine opined that McGriff was not competent to proceed in court. He was sent to a state hospital for treatment. He returned to jail later that year, heavily medicated with antipsychotic drugs.

Several jurors shuffled the pages of their notepads to write as the the psychologist read notes from a forensic interview in which McGriff described what was going through his mind just before the stabbing.

He started hearing voices while waiting for the bus, she said. He was listening to music and felt that the voices were responding to the tunes. The voices began to persecute him, accusing him of having HIV. He was hesitant to get on the bus, but needed a ride. He believed other people nearby could hear his thoughts. He decided to get on the bus.

“Did he know it was wrong to kill Mr. Dunn?” asked Assistant Public Defender Jamie Kane.

“No,” Barror-Levine said. “I don’t believe so.”

Michael Maher, a forensic psychiatrist, told the jury that McGriff now takes twice the maximum dosage of a powerful antipsychotic drug. It’s not a drug that doctors would give to someone who wasn’t suffering from a severe mental illness, he said.

Both mental health experts opined that McGriff was insane when the crime occurred. They also noted that his IQ score was pegged at 71, which is in the range of what is considered intellectually disabled.

McGriff faces life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder. If he’s found not guilty by reason of insanity, a judge will decide the future course of McGriff’s mental health treatment, which would likely include commitment to a state hospital.