Can Tampa find a city budget that it can afford? | Editorial

The Tampa City Council will take its first hard look at Mayor Jane Castor’s 2024 proposed budget at a workshop Monday evening. Castor has done a thorough job of laying out the city’s needs; the question is what residents can afford and whether existing dollars can be better spent.

Castor proposed a $1.9 billion budget last week that included a hefty tax increase and tens of millions of dollars in additional spending. She would raise the property tax rate a full millage point, or 16%, to about $7.21 from $6.21 for every $1,000 in assessed value. The increase would add about $232 annually to an average home’s tax bill. The extra $54 million in revenue would go to beef up police and fire, pave roads and repair sidewalks, in addition to other targeted spending.

Castor’s budget reflects the priorities she laid out in winning a second term in March, and it largely aligns with council’s call for more spending on bread-and-butter needs. Over five years, the new revenue could more than triple the number of neighborhood paving projects, quadruple the number of traffic signal improvements and vastly expand sidewalk construction. Castor would also hire more police officers and paramedics, expand affordable housing and spend more on parks and recreation programs.

Tampa’s roads are in terrible shape, the victim of several failed tax initiatives in recent years that would have dedicated funding for transportation improvements. Using funds from the regular budget to get a jump on the backlog is fine, but council should be clear-eyed about the limited progress it could make in addressing transportation without a big, stand-alone revenue source. Hillsborough County has billions of dollars in unfunded transportation needs; in Tampa alone, 40% of the roads are listed in bad condition and city’s sidewalks have 1,300 miles of gaps. The $5 million that Tampa spends on paving annually is one-sixth what the city needs. If anything, the council workshop should become a starting point to putting a transportation tax back on the civic radar.

The council also needs to consider the impacts of a tax hike and the city’s current spending practices. The proposed increase would raise the tax rate to the highest Tampa has seen in 41 years. The increase would come as Tampa Bay — still recovering from one of the highest inflation rates in the nation — continues to struggle with a lack of affordable housing, skyrocketing rents, high gas prices and soaring premiums for property insurance.

The council should take a serious look at the city’s hiring practices. Castor has steadily added to the city’s payroll since taking office in 2019. Her 2024 budget would add 414 more positions to date, bringing the city’s workforce to 4,914. It’s difficult to compare government payrolls; some cities provide services others don’t. The city of Miami, for example, serves more people than Tampa and with fewer employees (4,643), in part because the city doesn’t operate its own water department. The point is that personnel constrain any budget, and cities must choose between spending on employees and spending on services. It’s time to explore whether Tampa’s got the right mix.

It’s also worth combing the budget for every dollar possible. For example, a report in May on the city’s parks and recreation department found the agency generated about 7% of its budget through fees on dance, fitness and similar programs, far below the national recovery range of 25-50%. The study found the department had not formally reassessed its fees since 2009, and that most charges hadn’t changed for 14 years. A review of Tampa’s salaries might also be useful. Can a city where nearly 1 in 5 people lives in poverty and where median household income is barely $60,000 really afford quarter-million dollar administrators, six-figure assistants and garbage collectors who make $82,000 a year?

Castor’s budget lays bare the price of deferring maintenance for decades. But even at the current tax rate, the city stands to gain an additional $35 million next year simply from the rise in property values. City officials and the public have several weeks before the new budget year to find the right balance in addressing and affording Tampa’s needs. It’s imperative to think about tomorrow. But many residents are worried about today.

Editorials are the institutional voice of the Tampa Bay Times. The members of the Editorial Board are Editor of Editorials Graham Brink, Sherri Day, Sebastian Dortch, John Hill, Jim Verhulst and Chairman and CEO Conan Gallaty. Follow @TBTimes_Opinion on Twitter for more opinion news.