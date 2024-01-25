Tampa City Council ditches youth curfew proposal after community pushback

Tampa City Council voted to scrap a proposed citywide youth curfew Thursday, heeding community concerns that the restriction would do nothing to address the root causes of gun violence and could risk exacerbating tensions between police and residents.

Mayor Jane Castor called for a curfew last fall days after two young people, including a 14-year-old, were killed in Tampa’s historic Ybor City neighborhood in October. Castor, a former Tampa police chief, made the remarks at a luncheon blocks from where the shooting erupted in the entertainment district crowded that night with Halloween revelers.

But in the months that followed, her interest in the proposal seemed to wane, with a city spokesperson last week describing her as “indifferent,” leaving the decision to the public and the City Council.

Ten percent of Florida’s 398 municipalities, as well as dozens of cities across the country, have youth curfews in place, with scant evidence showing the policy reduces crime.

“Research on the effectiveness of juvenile curfew laws has been largely inconclusive,” Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw wrote in a memo to the City Council last week. Still, Bercaw continued to stress the curfew could serve as a deterrent and “a useful tool” for parents, with enforcement as the last resort.

But Thursday morning, the council unanimously cut the proposal from their meeting agenda.

“I’m proud that we were able to see through a knee-jerk reaction and instead really invest in what the community has been asking for,” City Council member Lynn Hurtak said.

City attorneys first presented a draft ordinance for a juvenile curfew in November specific to Ybor City. The October shooting stirred debate about the evolving identity of the neighborhood and thriving entertainment district, prompting both calls to temper late-night activity and concerns that local businesses will be pushed out.

The curfew proposal was later extended to blanket the whole city, prohibiting kids under 16 from lingering in public places — such as streets and parks or private businesses and places of entertainment — from Sunday through Thursday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., and on weekends and holidays midnight through 6 a.m.

A first violation would have resulted in a written warning and a subsequent violation would have been a civil infraction carrying a $50 fine.

“The city of Tampa needs to be proactive rather than reactive,” Yvette Lewis, president of the Hillsborough County branch of the NAACP said Thursday, criticizing the proposal as a shortsighted reaction that does nothing to empower young people.

She feared the curfew wouldn’t be equally enforced across the city, and recalled another police program that came under scrutiny — the practice of disproportionately ticketing Black bicyclists, uncovered in a 2015 Tampa Bay Times investigation — that had been dubbed “biking while Black.”

The curfew would become “walking while Black,” she said.

Tampa’s police and parks and recreation departments announced Wednesday that the city intends to funnel $280,000 to an expansion of youth programming during spring break and into the summer.

“We’ve heard from our community, and there was an overwhelming response for additional resources dedicated toward keeping our children safe,” Bercaw said in a news release.

Last year, city police encountered 1,540 minors — as offenders, suspects, witness or victims — during the now-defunct proposed curfew hours.

More than half — 871 children — were under the age of 16, according to city data.

Uncertainties about how the proposed curfew policy would have been implemented persisted despite calls from community members and the City Council for clarity.

Earlier this month, the Times sent a list of questions to the police department including where officers would focus their enforcement and under what conditions minors would be taken into custody. A spokesperson said it would be “premature to answer” before the curfew was enacted.

“We need to invest in our youth,” council chairperson Guido Maniscalco said Thursday as the City Council voted to strike the proposed curfew, “not criminalize them.”