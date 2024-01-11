Tampa city leaders set to discuss housing options for people with disabilities

WFTS-Tampa

Tampa city leaders will discuss housing options for people with disabilities. A group that aims to foster inclusive housing communities will present its idea to council members today. The Hive Inclusive Community is working to create a living community in Tampa that will give people with disabilities a place to live and a community to be a part of. This idea all came to be when the founder's son wanted to move into his own place.

Recommended Stories