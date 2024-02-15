Tampa council approves $14 million to settle wrongful conviction lawsuit over 1983 murder

TAMPA — The Tampa City Council unanimously passed a resolution Thursday awarding $14 million to settle a lawsuit brought by Robert DuBoise, who spent 37 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of a 1983 murder.

New DNA testing in 2020 indicated two other men with no connection to DuBoise were responsible for the murder of 19-year-old Barbara Grams. DuBoise, now 59, was freed soon after.

A year later, DuBoise filed a federal lawsuit against the city, the retired police detectives who investigated the case and a forensic dentist who testified that DuBoise’s teeth matched a bite mark on the victim.

DuBoise did not attend the City Council meeting. He still lives in Tampa, the city where he grew up and was arrested for the murder at 18.

Andrew Warren, the state attorney for Hillsborough County when DuBoise was released, addressed the council in person during public comments. He urged a vote in favor of awarding the settlement money, calling DuBoise’s conviction “a terrible injustice.”

Warren touted the conviction review unit started under his tenure, aimed at identifying and righting wrongful convictions.

“DNA evidence proved Robert’s innocence,” Warren said. “And it led us to the two people who actually committed that crime.”

“I have no idea how you put a price on 37 years of freedom that’s been taken away,” he continued. “But I trust our elected officials our council members and our mayor to make that decision. I mean, after all, that’s how democracy is supposed to work.”

The day took a slight political detour as Warren took a shot at State Attorney Suzy Lopez, whom he called “illegally appointed” and whom he criticized for “effectively disbanding” the conviction review unit. Lopez, in a statement, fired back by accusing Warren of using DuBoise’s moment “to take gratuitous political potshots.” She added that the conviction review unit’s director “left for a new opportunity this week,” and that other attorneys are reviewing incoming cases from prisoners who claim innocence in the interim. What’s next for the unit, Lopez did not specify.

The city’s resolution calls for the $14 million to be paid in installments from an insurance fund over three years to DuBoise and the Chicago-based civil rights law firm Leovy & Leovy.

City Council members unanimously backed the resolution, in the absence of District 4 council member Bill Carlson.

In a statement issued Monday, DuBoise’s legal team wrote that no amount of money could ever compensate him for his lost decades.

“The tragedy of his wrongful conviction is that it could and should have been prevented,” they wrote. The settlement acknowledged the harm and would help him move on, they said.

Tampa police Chief Lee Bercaw also issued a statement, which noted that the department has made strides in its investigations thanks to advancements in training and technology. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor echoed his sentiments.

“The credibility of our criminal justice system requires scrupulous accuracy and adherence to the highest investigation standards,” she said in a statement. “We hope this settlement helps Mr. DuBoise in his healing.”

Grams was attacked in August 1983 as she walked home from her job. She was sexually assaulted and beaten with a wood board. Detectives seized on what a medical examiner identified as a bike mark, canvassing for samples. DuBoise, a teenager in the area, provided one.

The now-discredited analysis of that sample, plus the words of a jailhouse informant, convinced a jury to send him to prison. It would be decades before his conviction came under scrutiny. In 2018, the Innocence Project petitioned the conviction review unit in Hillsborough County to review the case.

The city has denied individual wrongdoing by the police officers involved, but attorneys noted other wrongful convictions nationwide have resulted in settlements well over DuBoise’s $14 million.