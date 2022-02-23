Tampa crash kills man, sends woman to local hospital

TAMPA — A 26-year-old man is dead and a 24-year-old woman is in the hospital after a crash in the Palm River-Clair Mel area early Tuesday morning.

The man was driving a Chevrolet Camaro on Causeway Boulevard, in the outside lane of the 22nd Street South overpass, when he left the road and hit a metal guardrail before overcorrecting and colliding with a cement wall around 1:02 a.m., the Tampa Police Department said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

The driver and the female passenger were taken to an area hospital, where the man later died, police said. The woman is in stable condition, according to the release.

The crash is under investigation.