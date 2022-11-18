Tampa crash kills woman, 55, on her birthday, officers say

A 55-year-old woman was killed just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night when she was hit by the driver of a Mercedes SUV as she turned left from East Busch Boulevard onto North Nebraska Avenue, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Officers identified Alene Marie Folsom as the driver who was killed. Wednesday was her 55th birthday, police said.

Folsom was driving west on Busch Boulevard in her Nissan Maxima when she attempted to turn left onto Nebraska Avenue. The driver of the Mercedes was headed east on Busch Boulevard when Folsom crossed into their path, police said, and the driver of the Mercedes hit the Maxima.

Folsom was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mercedes was taken to a local hospital. Tampa police have not released identifying information for the driver of the Mercedes SUV or provided an update on that person’s condition.

The driver is not expected to be charged with a crime, officers said.

Times staff writer Michaela Mulligan contributed to this report.