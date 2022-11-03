Tampa detectives look to identify burglary suspects

Tampa Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a burglary at a commercial business.

Detectives say two people stole $1,000 worth of welding cable on Oct. 30 at FlexentialTampa - North Data Center at 8350 Parkedge Dr., and fled in a U-Haul truck with a walrus on the side of it.

The suspects were seen on video taking about 50 feet of welding cable, according to a news release.

The first person of interest appears to be an older white male with a beard and tattoos on his arms. The second is a younger white male with a red beard, police said.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call 813-231-6130, to download the TampaPD app, or send a tip via TIP411.