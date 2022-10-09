Tampa downtown bar shooting leaves 1 dead, 6 injured

TAMPA — Seven people were shot and one person was killed at a Tampa bar early Sunday after an argument broke out at closing time, according to Tampa Police.

Officers responded just before 3 a.m. to a report of shots fired near LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge, a downtown bar at 908 N Franklin St. They found one man dead outside the bar from an apparent gunshot wound.

Four men and two women were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries, police said in a news release.

They said a preliminary investigation suggests that two large parties inside the lounge had been arguing. “The parties were escorted outside, where the altercation escalated when at least one suspect went to a vehicle to retrieve a gun and fired multiple shots,” police said.

No arrests have been made yet.

“This is senseless violence. There’s no reason why anyone should lose their life over a fight at a bar,” Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor said in statement. “We are working diligently to follow up on leads and find those responsible.”

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.