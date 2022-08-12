Tampa driver arrested after hitting, killing 18-year-old woman, police say

A Tampa man was arrested Friday after police say he hit an 18-year-old pedestrian with his vehicle, then left the scene.

Arnold Perry, 63, was driving a 2005 Honda Pilot on Rowlett Park Drive, just north of Sligh Avenue, when he struck the woman late Thursday night, according to the Tampa Police Department.

When police arrived at the scene shortly after 11 p.m., the woman was lying in the roadway, along with debris from a vehicle, the department said in a news release Friday afternoon.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she died, police said. They did not identify the woman.

Investigators determined that the part numbers of items found in the crash debris came from a Honda Pilot between the 2003-2005 model years, the release said.

Following leads, officers went to the registered address of a 2005 Honda Pilot, where the vehicle was parked in the driveway. According to police, the Honda had damage that was consistent with the debris they found at the crash scene, and on the vehicle’s hood officers found a Bluetooth earbud that belonged to the woman who was killed.

During a police interview, Perry told officers he had been driving the vehicle Thursday night and had hit something, but he didn’t know what he’d hit and did not stop, according to the release.

Perry said after he got home, he saw the headlight was damaged and told the Pilot’s registered owner he had been involved in a crash, police said, but he did not contact authorities to report it.

Perry was booked into the Orient Road Jail, where he is being held on a $15,000 bond, jail records show. He is facing a felony charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving the death of a vulnerable road user.

The vehicle was impounded, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.