Tampa driver faces homicide charge after killing man with Jeep, cops say

A 21-year-old man is facing a homicide charge after he hit another man with a Jeep earlier this month who later died from his injuries, the Tampa Police Department reported.

Jordan Aronson called police the morning of June 13 and said he had hit a man he knew with a Jeep on W Harbor View Avenue. Aronson drove away from the scene while the man was on the ground and in need of medical attention, police said in a news release. Aronson also told police that the man had tried to attack him.

Tampa Fire Rescue took the victim, a man in his late 50s, to the hospital, where he was placed on a ventilator and treated for several traumatic injuries to the brain and skull, according to the news release.

The man died from his injuries on June 21.

Police obtained surveillance footage of the incident that refuted parts of Aronson’s story. The footage shows Aronson backing a Jeep into the road and the victim running toward the vehicle and throwing a three-ring binder filled with paperwork at it, the news release states.

Aronson accelerated forward into the driveway, hitting the victim with the front of the Jeep. According to the news release, the victim began to fall to the side of the Jeep, but Aronson turned and drove at the victim. The Jeep eventually stopped, appearing to hit a palm tree, and the victim was left lying on the ground next to the tree as Aronson drove away, police said.

Police arrested Aronson in Fort Lauderdale on Friday and he faces extradition to Hillsborough County.