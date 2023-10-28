Tampa driver turns self in, arrested in fatal hit-and-run of bicyclist

A Hillsborough County woman turned herself in Friday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 57-year-old bicyclist earlier this week, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Dameisha Tyana Ceasar, 28, of Tampa, was arrested by detectives Friday afternoon and faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving the death of a vulnerable road user and driving without a valid driver’s license, resulting in death or serious bodily injury, records show.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of East 21st Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday and found bicyclist Darrell Lee Dawson lying unresponsive on the road, police said in a news release. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Dawson had been struck by a vehicle while riding his bike near the intersection of North 19th Street and East 21st Avenue, police said. The driver did not stay at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

During the course of the investigation, detectives released video of the crash in the hopes that it would help them identify the driver. Family members saw the video and contacted detectives to report that Caesar was the driver being sought, according to the release.

According to police, Ceasar had borrowed a 2023 blue Toyota Corolla from someone living in the 3300 block of East Wilder Avenue so that she could drive to the store that night, and “later called family members yelling that she just hit something.”

Detectives following leads located the Corolla in Plant City on Thursday, the release said.

After her arrest, Ceasar was booked into Orient Road Jail, where she was being held Friday night with a bond set at $17,000, records show.