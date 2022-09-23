Tampa fatal shooting suspect arrested, Hillsborough deputies say

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Tampa late Tuesday night, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to 13707 N. 21st Street around 10:26 p.m. in response to a shooting in front of an apartment building and found the body of a man, the agency said in a news release Friday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office did not provide the name or age of the man who was killed.

The investigation led detectives to Victor Morla Casado, the release said.

He was arrested and booked into a Hillsborough County jail on Thursday, jail records show. Morla Casado is being held without bond.

The Tampa man is facing charges of first-degree murder, armed false imprisonment and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

