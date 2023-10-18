Tampa fight ends in shooting that leaves man dead

Tampa police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Wednesday afternoon.

Polices said that at about 2:50 p.m., officers responded to a call about a person in the 9400 block of Ninth Street North who had suffered “upper body trauma.”

When police arrived at that location, which is about two blocks north of Busch Boulevard and one block east of U.S. Hwy. 41, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a preliminary investigation has determined that the man had been involved in a “physical altercation” with several people, one of whom shot him.

“At this time, detectives have made contact with several witnesses who may be involved in the incident,” police said in a news release.

No other details were immediately releasaed.