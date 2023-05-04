Tampa Fire Rescue captain arrested on DUI charge

A Tampa Fire Rescue captain was arrested Monday on a DUI charge after deputies found him asleep behind the wheel of a pickup stopped at a Tampa intersection, records show.

Rodger M. Shipp, 49, was arrested about 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of 78th Street and Causeway Boulevard, in the Palm River-Clair Mel area, according to an arrest affidavit.

Hillsborough deputies responded to the intersection after a 911 caller reported seeing someone passed out behind the wheel of a pickup. The Ford pickup, locked and running, had been stopped at the intersection for three to four light cycles, the affidavit states.

Deputies tried to rouse Shipp by pounding on the windows. When that didn’t work, fearing for his health, deputies broke a rear passenger window.

“The defendant continued to remained unresponsive even after the loud break of the window,” a deputy wrote in the arrest report.

Shipp woke up just as deputies were opening the door. The pickup was in drive and Shipp’s foot was on the brake.

Deputies smelled alcohol on Shipp’s breath and his speech was slurred, according to the affidavit. He declined medical treatment and refused to perform field sobriety exercise or provide a breath sample.

Shipp was released later Monday afternoon after posting $500 bail, records show.

Reached by phone, Shipp told a Tampa Bay Times reporter he would provide the reporter’s information to his attorney. The attorney had not contacted the Times by Thursday morning.

Shipp’s job status was unclear. City officials by Thursday morning had not provided answers to questions from the Times.