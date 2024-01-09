A Tampa Gasparilla parade of dogs dressed as pirates? Can you stand it?

Dogs have long been part of Tampa’s Gasparilla festivities. Festooned in beads, bandanas and sometimes full pirate regalia, they can be spotted along the parade routes, some of them better behaved than the people at the other end of their leashes.

This year, dogs get a new canine-centric event for Tampa’s more-than-a-century-old Gasparilla season of balls, parties and invading pirates. In what could become a signature celebration for Water Street Tampa — the sparkly new downtown neighborhood of high-end restaurants and high-rise residences — dogs dressed as pirates are invited to participate in that community’s first annual Pirate Pup Parade festivities starting at 11 a.m. Sunday.

“We are hoping this will become an annual event and grow,” said Liza Berger, vice president of marketing for Strategic Property Partners, Water Street’s developer.

For the record, the idea of a pup parade with dogs wearing pantaloons and brandishing swords and scabbards is not new to pirate-mad Tampa. But it will be a Water Street first.

The event includes a canine costume contest at Sparkman Wharf, free Chill Bros. pup cups for the first 100 dogs, and pooches up for adoption from local shelters who have also been invited to march in the parade. People may spot dogs of local notables and “influencer” dogs, defined by Berger as canines with their own Instagram accounts and followers. Serving as parade captain: a Great Dane named Obie.

Dogs of all stripe are welcome, though they must be registered for $20 at the event beforehand. Dog-less spectators are also welcome.

News of Water Street’s inaugural pup parade comes as more people who don’t live there are nonetheless discovering the neighborhood between Amalie Arena and the Channel District. A previously unremarkable corner on the east side of downtown is morphing into a bustling community of trendy bars and hot spots, often mentioned in travel pieces about the Tampa Bay region. Time magazine’s World’s Greatest Places 2023 called it “a cutting-edge, multi-billion-dollar landmark development project” that “redefines” downtown.

“Within this last year really, the entire neighborhood is open and active and ready for business,” Berger said.

As with many trending neighborhoods across the country, dogs are part of the landscape — riding elevators down to lobbies on leashes, romping in urban dog parks and being served water bowls at sidewalk cafes.

And apparently, plenty of people are not averse to dressing them up. The National Retail Federation said last year that American shoppers would spend $700 million on pet costumes for Halloween.

Lisa and Ben Prakobkit, owners of Modern Paws pet supply stores at Sparkman Wharf and the Channel District, plan to attend with their whippet-boxer mix, Mister. (So named because they didn’t want to grow too close to him when he was a rescue dog they were merely fosterimg, but now part of the family.)

“He will be decked out in all of his pirate gear,” said Lisa.

“Definitely fun concept,” said Ben.

If you go: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, pet adoptions, face painting, pet caricatures and other activities will be held at Raybon Plaza at 536 Channelside Drive. The parade starts on Water Street at 11:30 a.m. The dog costume contest begins on the Sparkman Wharf stage at 1 p.m., with free pup cups for the first 100 dogs at the Barking Lot dog park.