Tampa girl, 9, shot in back at Robles Park basketball court, police say

TAMPA — A 9-year-old girl was shot in the lower back Tuesday night at Robles Park after an argument between teenagers at the basketball courts there turned violent, Tampa police say.

The shooting happened around 7:14 p.m. inside the park, at E Lake Avenue and N Avon Avenue, police say.

One teenage boy left the courts after an altercation with another. He went home, grabbed a gun, returned and opened fire in the direction of the basketball courts, striking the girl in the lower back, police said.

She was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition Tuesday night.

Police took the boy who fired the shot into custody. They did not release his name or age.