Tampa Halloween Party Turns Deadly After Mass Shooting

Two people were killed and 18 people were injured in a mass shooting in Tampa early Sunday morning after a fight spiraled out of control in a club and bar area bustling with Halloween party nightlife. Police are unsure if the people who started the fight came from inside the bars. Around a dozen shots, followed by a second round of eight shots. created a stampede on the street with people who had been drinking and partying in costume taking cover behind metal tables. One suspect has already turned himself in to the police, but police believe that there were at least two more shooters involved in the incident. The motive for the fight and subsequent shooting remains unclear.

