Tampa homicide suspect ‘armed and dangerous,’ Hillsborough sheriff says

A 43-year-old man is being sought in connection to a slaying in Tampa early Sunday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the 7400 block of Mohawk Avenue around 1:45 a.m. and discovered the body of a man, the agency said in a news release Tuesday night.

The Sheriff’s Office did not identify the man or say how he died, other than “upper body trauma.”

Detectives say their investigation led them to a suspect: Willie Frank Hunter. He is facing charges of premeditated first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the release.

“Hunter should be considered armed and dangerous,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Our detectives are working tirelessly to find him, but if anyone comes in contact with him first, please use caution and contact us immediately.”

Hunter is unhoused, according to the release. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

