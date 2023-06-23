Tampa homicide suspect shot man to death after argument, police say

A 60-year-old Tampa man has been arrested in connection with a fatal Tuesday night shooting, the Tampa Police Department announced Friday.

Officers were called to the 800 block of East Yukon Street around 6 p.m. June 20 to investigate a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found the body of a man previously described by police as being in his late 20s.

There were witnesses at the park at the time of the shooting, and they gave detectives information about the shooter, identified as Carl Bradwell, and told them he and the younger man had argued there earlier in the day, according to a Friday news release from the Police Department.

The witnesses said that after Bradwell came back and shot the man, he left the park on a bicycle, heading east. Detectives confirmed their statements and found surveillance video that showed Bradwell biking away from the park after the shooting, the release said.

Bradwell was booked into Orient Road Jail on Thursday night, where he is being held without bail, jail records show. He faces a first-degree murder charge.

The Tampa Police Department did not name the man who was killed.