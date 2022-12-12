Tampa judge imposes death sentence for child’s killing

TAMPA — A Tampa judge sentenced Tyrone Terell Johnson to death on Monday, about a year after a jury found him guilty of the murders of his girlfriend and her 10-year-old old son.

The crime occurred Oct. 21, 2018, at the apartment where Johnson was staying with Stephanie Willis and her son, Ricky Ryon Willis, in the Mariner’s Cove complex east of Tampa. Johnson called 911 that evening and said he’d been attacked. In a tearful interview with detectives, he said he and Stephanie Willis had started to argue over whether he could watch a football game.

He said she began to insult him, criticized him for sleeping all day when he was recovering from foot surgery, complained about their sex life and made a reference to Johnson’s son who’d died by suicide. As the argument grew more heated, Johnson began to pack his things and made a video call to his father in South Carolina.

His father testified that he saw a hand come into view before he heard two gunshots. Johnson told detectives he grabbed a gun, a Glock 22 .40 caliber, when Stephanie Willis began to attack him, and began firing.

Evidence from the crime scene suggested that after shooting Stephanie Willis, Johnson went after her son. There was blood beneath the boy’s bed and two bullet holes in his bedroom wall, indicating the boy had tried to hide as he was shot.

The state sought the death penalty for the boy’s killing, and a jury unanimously recommended capital punishment.

But formal sentencing took a year as the legal process continued. Last summer, the defense presented additional arguments to try to persuade the judge to impose a life sentence instead.

At the sentencing Monday, the victims’ family members did not take the witness stand, as they felt they had already had their say in court, prosecutors said.

Johnson, now 46, gave a roughly 30-minute statement and argued that his acts were not premeditated. As he neared the half hour mark and prepared to give a synopsis of his issues with the trial, a prosecutor objected. Judge Christopher Sabella sustained the objection.

At times, Johnson became emotional. He recalled the death of his own son and apologized to the families of his victims.

“This heart-wrenching tragedy was definitely never for a second premeditated,” Johnson said.

“I am truly remorseful and deeply sorry,” he later added.

Johnson also apologized to his own family, especially his parents.

“This is no reflection on you, the life of love you have given to me,” he said. “This is against everything this family stands for.”

After Johnson finished his statement, Judge Sabella quickly moved to sentencing.

“A precious child is dead,” Sabella said. “This murder was heinous, atrocious and cruel. It was done after you murdered his mother, Stephanie.”

Sabella sentenced Johnson to death for the killing of Ricky Ryon Willis. The judge also imposed a life sentence, without possibility of parole, for Stephanie Willis’ death and a 30-year sentence for the aggravated child abuse charge that Johnson also faced for Ricky Ryon Willis’ death.

As Sabella read his sentence, Robert Hewitt, father to Stephanie Willis and grandfather to Ricky Ryon Willis, nodded along from a bench behind prosecutors.

After the sentencing, Hewitt told reporters he had hoped the judge would sentence Johnson to death. To Hewitt, Johnson’s statements of remorse seemed like “an act.”

“I just can’t see any forgiveness for what he did,” Hewitt, 56, said.

Despite the death sentence, Hewitt said, there isn’t closure for his loved ones’ deaths. And he said it could be years before Johnson is executed, if it ever happens.

“I hope I’ll still be alive then,” Hewitt said. “It’s still not closure for me. Nothing’s going to bring Ryon and Stephanie back, but it’s what he deserves.”

Times staff writer Dan Sullivan contributed to this report.