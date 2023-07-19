Tampa judge sentences driver to 40 years in 154-mph crash that killed 2

A Winter Haven driver has been sentenced to 40 years in prison and 20 years of probation for a fiery, high-speed crash on Interstate 4 that killed two men in 2021.

Prosecutors said Jorge Britton was impaired by alcohol while driving his Audi R8 on the night of Dec. 15, 2021, when he struck the back of a Toyota Camry. The collision sent the Camry flying into the air and caused it to explode, killing the vehicle’s driver, Douglas Eugene Cade Jr., and his passenger, Jason Rzechula, both from St. Petersburg.

According to Florida Highway Patrol investigators, data from the sports car’s onboard computer shows Britten was going 154 mph at the time of the crash.

In April, a jury found Britton, 36, guilty of DUI manslaughter, DUI serious injury and vehicular homicide charges. During his trial, prosecutors had argued that Britton’s driving was so reckless that it justified the vehicular homicide charges.

Rzechula’s sister, Beth Smith, 52, was in the courtroom for the sentencing hearing and said 40 years in prison isn’t enough.

“I wanted life, but I guess we got what we can get,” she told the Tampa Bay Times after the hearing ended. “He’ll be away, which makes me happy.”

In past court appearances, Britton deflected blame for his part in the deaths of both men, the presiding judge and state prosecutors said. But in court Wednesday, he gave his first apology to victims’ families.

“I would ask for your forgiveness, but if I were in your shoes I probably wouldn’t forgive myself,” he said.

About an hour after the crash, a blood alcohol test found Britton’s blood alcohol content was close to Florida’s 0.08 percent legal limit.

Britton had faced a sentencing range of 30 years to life in prison, but Hillsborough Circuit Judge Robin Fuson said life wasn’t an option in this case. Florida law makes it impossible to sentence a defendant on a DUI-related charge without including probation.

While sentencing Britton, Fuson spoke directly to him in the courtroom.

“You alone have destroyed the lives of at least 15 people in this court,” he said.

Britton parted ways with his initial lawyer after his conviction and was represented by attorney John Trevena in his sentencing hearing Wednesday.

Trevena said he wasn’t surprised by length of the sentence.

“There’s so many issues on his case for appeal,” he said. “And really, that’s what my main focus is going to be.”