Tampa jury returns guilty verdict ‘Craigslist murder’ trial

A jury took 90 minutes to find Dontae Johnson guilty Friday of first-degree murder for shooting a man during the sale of dirt bike that had been advertised on Craigslist.

James Beck, 44, was shot 10 times in front of his son, after the pair drove from their Holiday home to the area of 18th Street and 24th Avenue E in Tampa.

Beck’s son, Stuart had listed the Kawasaki dirt bike for sale on the classified advertising website in late January 2017. Through emails, text messages and phone calls, he negotiated the bike’s sale and delivery for $1,200 to a person in Tampa.

On Jan 31, 2017, the father and son made the 50-minute drive in their pickup, with the bike secured in the truck bed, from their home to east Tampa. They met up with two men, one tall and one short.

The short man asked to test ride the bike. James Beck asked to see the money first. The tall man pulled out a stack of what looked like mostly $1 bills and handed it over. James Beck said it looked like the wrong amount and handed it back.

The tall man pocketed the cash, then drew a pistol and demanded the pair’s cell phones. Beck tried to get back in the truck. Then he was shot.

The shooter ran off. The other man got into the truck bed, hopped on the bike and drove away.

Stuart Beck, who was 15 when his father died, testified during the trial. On the witness stand, he wept as prosecutors played a recording of his 911 call.

“Dad, I love you, man,” he said in the recording. “Don’t die! Oh, my God!”

Stuart Beck told a jury that a woman who was nearby came to his father’s aid. He later died.

After paramedics took his father away, the son went with officers to a police station. He provided a description of the two men, and records from his cell phone.

The phone number with whom Stuart Beck had exchanged messages about the bike was traced to Ramontrae Williams. He was detained shortly after the shooting. With him was the stolen bike, prosecutors said.

Stuart Beck identified him as the man who took the bike. Williams eventually admitted his involvement and identified Johnson as the shooter.

Video footage from a home near the crime scene recorded images of a man matching Johnson’s description walking to the area shortly before the shooting, then running away afterward.

Stuart Beck was later shown a photo lineup and identified Johnson as the man who shot his father.

Williams also testified after he pleaded guilty last year for his role in the crime. He received a 12-year prison sentence and 10 years of probation.

“A father lost his life, and his son will never be the same. All over a dirt bike. It’s so senseless. No outcome can bring back this young man’s father, but this verdict delivers justice for the victim and puts the man who killed him in prison, which is where he belongs,” Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said.

Judge Samantha Ward will sentence Johnson at a later date. Johnson faces life in prison.