Tampa jury to weigh death sentence for 10-year-old’s murder

TAMPA — It’s been three years since Ricky Willis died. But on Monday, he spoke in a Tampa courtroom.

On a big monitor near a witness stand, a jury could see and hear the 10-year-old talk about his family and cheerfully describe upcoming auditions for the TV show America’s Got Talent, where he planned to give a drum performance a few months later.

“I’m basically gonna be going a lot of places,” he said.

The videos were a centerpiece of an emotional morning in the penalty phase of the trial of Tyrone Terell Johnson, who a jury last week decided was guilty of murdering his girlfriend, Stephanie Willis, and Ricky, her son. The pair were both shot to death one Sunday evening in 2018 at their Tampa apartment. It happened after an argument erupted between Johnson and his girlfriend over what the family would watch on TV.

The alcohol-fueled disagreement escalated to insults as Johnson began packing to leave. When a tussle began in a master bedroom, Johnson grabbed a Glock 22 .40-caliber handgun and began firing. He shot Stephanie Willis three times. Her son was shot six times. At trial, the state argued that the boy was killed as he tried to hide under his bed.

The state is seeking the death penalty for the boy’s killing. They cited a number of aggravating factors, including the boy’s age, which they said qualify the case for a death sentence. The jury will be asked to consider whether those factors outweigh mitigating circumstances — reasons that favor a sentence of life in prison.

Assistant Public Defender Jamie Kane alluded to some, including Johnson’s lack of prior criminal history, his military service, and his apparent mental health struggles before the crimes.

“From your verdict, you decided that Mr. Johnson will die in prison,” Kane told the jury. “That’s never going to change. What are we talking about now is when and how. Will he die a natural death or will he be executed?”

If the jury is to recommend a death sentence, their decision must be unanimous. If a single juror votes against the death penalty, Johnson will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

As they began their presentation Monday, prosecutors focused on the boy’s injuries and the pain they would have caused. His aunt and his grandmother also spoke, describing Ricky, who was known as “Ryon,” as boy who loved professional wrestling, who got up early to take out his neighbor’s trash, who liked skateboarding and making videos he posted on his YouTube channel.

“The way he was taken hurts as much as him being gone forever,” said his aunt, Denise White. “Ryon was an innocent 10-year-old boy. He wanted to live and he deserved to.”

In another video shown to the jury, he answers questions about himself as his mother conducts an interview.

“What’s your favorite subject in school?”

“Math,” he says. “Because it’s easy.”

“If you could have a pet what would it be?”

“A puppy that stays small forever,” he says.

For much of the last two weeks, the jury has heard little about Johnson. But on Monday, his defense illuminated his background.

Johnson grew up in Beaufort, S.C., a small coastal city near where many U.S. Marines train. His father is a retired Army veteran. When Johnson reached young adulthood, he enlisted in the Marines, serving from 1994 to 1998. After that, he reenlisted in the Army, serving four more years before an honorable discharge.

After his military service, Johnson worked for South Carolina’s court system, including as an employee of the state’s Supreme Court, Kane said. While pursuing a master’s degree in human services, he moved to Tampa and worked as a paralegal in the attorney general’s office, Kane said. He worked in the office’s child services division, Kane said, which deals with cases involving abuse and neglect.

“There is irony in this,” Kane said. “A lot of irony.”

On Dec. 31, 2017, Johnson’s son died by suicide at 22. It was the day before Johnson’s 42nd birthday.

He earned his degree the following spring. His graduation cap bore an image of his late son and the phrase “We did it.”

Stephanie and Ricky Willis attended the graduation ceremony.

The defense lawyer alluded to Johnson’s mental condition declining. He’d struggled with depression and had received mental health counseling at a veteran’s hospital. Shortly before the killings, Johnson spoke on the phone with another son. Johnson was crying, Kane said. He told his son there was something wrong with him.

The lawyer described Johnson as becoming unwound, but did not argue that he was insane or that he didn’t understand the crimes he’d committed.

“You have a power that no one else in this case has,” Kane told the jury. “The power to determine the future of one man.”