Tampa man, 20, faces murder charge in September shooting, deputies say

TAMPA — A 20-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a man in September was arrested on Thursday, deputies say.

Dontavius Williams faces charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident took place on Sept. 20 when the agency said a 911 call reported a shooting at Coopers Pond Apartments at 3701 Fountain Mist Drive, near AdventHealth Carrollwood hospital.

When deputies arrived, they found a gunshot victim inside an apartment. The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital where they underwent emergency medical treatment. They later died of their wounds. The agency has not released the name of the person who died.

Then in November, the Sheriff’s Office said it had obtained an arrest warrant for Williams, who was 19 at the time of the shooting. The agency warned the public that he may be armed.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release any more information about the shooting, or say how deputies tracked down and arrested Williams, or what evidence led to his arrest. The Tampa resident was booked into the Hillsborough County jail where he is being held without bail.