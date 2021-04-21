Tampa man, 21, faces murder charge in motel shooting

TAMPA — A 21-year-old man shot and killed another man in a motel room Monday night, police said, but there was no apparent argument or dispute that led to the shooting.

Kyle Bradshaw faces a charge of first-degree murder, according to Tampa police. Here’s what happened, according to a heavily redacted arrest report:

At about 11:30 p.m. the police department received a 911 call reporting someone had been shot and killed at the Rodeway Inn located at 2904 Melburne Blvd. in Ybor City, near the intersection of Interstate 4 and N 50th Street.

When officers arrived, they found the gunshot victim’s body in a third-floor motel room. They said they found one shell casing near the body.

Detectives said they interviewed three witnesses who said they saw Bradshaw armed with two weapons before the shooting. One witness said they saw Bradshaw shoot the other man.

When detectives searched Bradshaw’s apartment, they said they found a handgun that used the same caliber ammunition as the spent shell casing found in the motel room.

The witnesses told detectives there was no “arguments or disagreements” between anyone inside the motel room before the shooting, according to Tampa police. The agency did not release the name of the man who was killed.

Bradshaw, of Tampa, was booked into the Hillsborough County jail, where he was being held Wednesday without bail.