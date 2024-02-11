Tampa man, 30, killed in Pasco motorcycle crash

A 30-year-old Tampa man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday in Pasco County, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was driving a Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle on westbound State Road 56, troopers said. He was traveling “at a high rate of speed,” according to the news release.

Around 3 p.m., a 32-year-old Wesley Chapel woman was driving eastbound in a Nissan Altima. At the intersection of Piazza Avenue, she turned left into the path of the motorcyclist, who hit the car and died at the scene, according to the news release.

The woman and her four adult passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said. No additional details were available about the drivers Sunday morning.