Tampa man accused of breaking into Hurricane Ian relief trucks, stealing tools

A 35-year-old Tampa man was arrested after police say he broke into two disaster relief vehicles and stole power tools early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a hurricane relief staging area at 701 E. Bird St. around 4:30 a.m. after security workers reported catching a man trying to break into vehicles and detained him, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Investigators determined the man, identified as Bryan Antonio Cirino Ortiz, had stolen power tools from a Ford F-250 Super Duty pickup truck and a bucket truck, police said in a news release Tuesday afternoon. The tools were recovered.

Ortiz was arrested and booked into a Hillsborough County jail, where he is being held on a bail of $4,000, jail records show. He is facing two charges of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance.