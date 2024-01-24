Tampa man accused in triple shooting will remain in jail pending trial

A Tampa man accused of shooting his mother, daughter and another woman before firing at a Tampa police officer last week will remain in jail pending trial, a judge ruled Wednesday.

During a brief hearing, an attorney for Michael Monroe Banks said he did not want to contest a motion filed by prosecutors seeking to keep him in jail without bail until his case is resolved.

“After consulting with Mr. Banks we do not wish to proceed to a hearing, understanding that the court will then have no choice but to grant the state’s motion,” Assistant Public Defender Maria Dunker told Judge Michelle Sisco.

Dunker did not specify why Banks did not want to contest the motion, which argued there is enough evidence in the case to show that Banks committed the crimes he’s accused of and that he would present a danger to the community if given the chance to bail out of jail.

Sisco granted the motion, so Banks, 42, will remain in the Hillsborough County jail without bail, where he has been since he was arrested last Wednesday.

According to details included in the motion and an arrest affidavit, Banks’ mother, 60, called police about 12:42 p.m. on Jan. 17 and said Banks had shot her and her friend at a home on the 10000 block of North 23rd Street.

Officers arrived and encountered Banks’ mother and his daughter outside the house. Both had been shot. Banks’ mother said he was armed with a muzzle-loader handgun.

One of the officers, who also is not named in the documents but was identified by the department as Darrin Gibson, saw Banks in the backyard, and Banks fired two rounds at Gibson, documents state.

Banks surrendered a short time later and was taken into custody.

Officers went into the home and found a woman’s body in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to her head. A muzzle loader revolver was sitting on a table.

Police identified the woman who died as Josephine Muentes, 52. Police did not release the names of Banks’ mother and daughter because they are witnesses to a homicide, an agency spokesperson said.

Banks’ mother told police that she and Muentes had been discussing forcing Banks to move out of the house because he “was pursuing a romantic relationship with his daughter,” the 17-year-old girl who was later shot.

Banks’ mother said she then heard a gunshot, turned around and saw Muentes fall to the floor as Banks stood over her holding his gun. Banks’ mother said he then shot at her, grazing her head, and she ran out of the house, documents state.

Banks’ daughter told police she was in the shower when she heard gunshots. She tried to push the door to keep it closed but Banks shot through the door “at approximately head level,” the documents state. As she ran from the house, Banks shot her in the leg, according to the documents.

The documents state that Banks admitted to police that he wrote a letter to his 17-year-old daughter “insisting that she enter into a relationship with him and not date anyone else,” and that he got upset when he heard his mother and her friend talking about leaving with the daughter.

“He described feeling betrayed and upset,” the documents state.

Banks said he went to his room and loaded his revolver, then went into the kitchen and shot Muentes in the head, then shot his mother, documents state. He said he was trying to kill his mother because he was aiming in the area of her head and upper torso. Banks said he then shot through the bathroom door where his daughter was and then shot her.

Banks said he then reloaded the revolver and left the house through the back door. He said he heard police yelling at him and saw an officer in the front yard of his neighbor’s house. Banks said he shot at the officer, then put the gun on the kitchen table and surrendered, documents state.

Gibson was not hit by any rounds and no one else was injured.

Banks was booked into jail on charges of first-degree murder with a firearm, two counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, one count of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm and one count of illegally possessing a firearm as a felon.