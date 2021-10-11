Tampa man arrested on 1st-degree murder charge in Super Bowl weekend slaying

A 26-year-old Tampa man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Ybor City on Feb. 6, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Jaime Scott was identified as a suspect in the killing, which occurred in the 2300 block of East 9th Avenue, after DNA tests on evidence collected at the scene came back as a match to Scott, the Police Department said in a news release Monday.

Police did not identify the victim, whose body was found lying in the road with multiple apparent gunshot wounds around 11:12 p.m.

They said a search of the area near the crime scene turned up evidence, including a change of clothes. Those items were sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for analysis, and it was determined the DNA matched Scott, according to the release.

After the DNA results came back in August, homicide detectives linked Scott to the clothing and other evidence collected at the crime scene and an arrest warrant was issued, police said.

Scott was located by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Oct. 8 and he was arrested without incident, the release said.

Scott faces charges including premeditated first-degree murder with a firearm, robbery while wearing a mask and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The Feb. 6 slaying was one of two shootings to occur in Ybor City as thousands of people gathered to celebrate Super Bowl weekend.