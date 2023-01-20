Tampa man arrested in connection to deadly shooting of driver, deputies say

A Tampa man was rearrested Wednesday on an upgraded charge after the man he was accused of shooting in November died Monday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

On Nov. 25, Michael Goggins, 29, was in a gray Dodge Caravan driving southbound in the 6700 block of Timberland Drive, according to court records. The driver approached the back of a Ford F150 pickup truck driven by Israel Molina Reyes, 74, honked and passed by.

The Dodge stopped at 6726 Timberland Drive. Deputies say Goggins got out with a handgun and shot at the F150 truck as it drove past.

Goggins shot Reyes in the head and shoulder, court records state. Reyes was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in critical condition. His condition stabilized after two days — but Reyes ultimately died from his injuries on Monday.

Detectives determined bullets had struck the F150′s door area nine times and hit the windshield three times, according to court records.

Authorities did not say if Goggins and Reyes knew each other or provide a motive for the shooting.

There were three other passengers in the F150 with Reyes, including a husband, wife and their 2-year-old son. They were uninjured. The husband was able to stop the truck before getting into the driver’s seat and driving to a nearby 7-11 while his wife called 911.

Goggins was initially arrested on Dec. 27 for second-degree attempted murder and was released after posting a $7,500 bond, according to jail records.

After Reyes’ death, Goggins was rearrested and booked into a Hillsborough County jail on Wednesday. He faces one count of second-degree murder and one count of resisting an officer without violence, according to jail records.

His bond is set at $50,500.