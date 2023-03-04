Tampa man arrested in death of person found in apartment with unharmed infant, deputies say

A 52-year-old Tampa man has been arrested in the death of a person whose body was found in an apartment with a baby Tuesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The dead body and the infant, who was unharmed, were discovered during a welfare check of the home, located in the Avenue Apartments complex in the 9100 block of Avenue Club Drive.

The medical examiner’s office ruled the death a homicide, the Sheriff’s Office said, and detectives’ investigation led them to Thomas Sapp.

The agency did not say what led detectives to suspect Sapp or how he knew the victim. They also did not provide any identifying information about the person who died or their cause of death.

Sapp was arrested and booked into a Hillsborough County jail Friday. Records show he is being held without bail.

Sapp faces charges of first-degree, premeditated murder, sexual battery causing serious injury and child neglect, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Thomas Sapp