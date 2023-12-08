Tampa man arrested on DUI manslaughter charge after fatal Pasco crash

A Tampa man is facing a DUI-manslaughter charge after a fatal crash in Pasco County Thursday night, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

Solanch Quintanilla Coca, 30, was arrested after the crash, which occurred at about 9:20 p.m. on State Road 54 just east of Starkey Boulevard, troopers said.

Coca was driving a Toyota Rav 4 east on State Road 54 when he hit the rear of a Jeep Wrangler. The Jeep’s driver was ejected. He later died at a hospital. Troopers have only identified him publicly as a 25-year-old man from Deltona.

Troopers said they determined that Coca was impaired at the time of the crash. He was booked at the Pasco County jail.