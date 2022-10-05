Tampa man arrested, faces charges in shooting death at Shell gas station

A 24-year-old Tampa man was arrested Sunday in connection to a fatal shooting at a Shell gas station Aug. 24, the Tampa Police Department said Tuesday.

When officers arrived in the Shell parking lot at 2924 N. 50th St. just before midnight, they found a 26-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, the department said. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

The agency did not name the man who was shot to death.

On Sept. 7, police publicly identified Derick P. Bowden as a suspect in the 26-year-old man’s death and said they had gotten an arrest warrant for him. Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to Bowden’s arrest.

On Sunday, a Crime Stoppers tip led detectives to a Hillsborough County address where Bowden was found and arrested, Tampa police said in a news release.

Bowden faces charges of first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to Hillsborough jail records.

He was booked into a Hillsborough County jail. Bail was set at $510,000, and he remained in jail as of Tuesday night, records show.