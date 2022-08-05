Tampa man arrested, faces homicide charge, police say

A 47-year-old Tampa man has been arrested in connection to a killing in Centennial Park, according to police.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of E Eighth Avenue around 6:53 a.m. Wednesday and discovered the body of a man with “upper body trauma,” the Tampa Police Department said.

Homicide detectives spoke with witnesses, and a patrol officer was able to help them identify Darian Lamont Daniels as a suspect in the slaying, the department said in a news release Thursday night.

Daniels was arrested and booked into Orient Road Jail, where he is being held without bail, jail records show. He faces a charge of second-degree murder.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.