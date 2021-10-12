Tampa man arrested in fatal shooting of boarding house owner

A 48-year-old Tampa man has been arrested after police say he fatally shot the owner of a boarding house early Saturday morning.

Rhine Anthony Dunbar faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of a man who was shot in the chest at a boarding house located in the 9400 block of North 46th Street around 4:17 a.m., the Tampa Police Department said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

One of the boarding home residents called 911 to report the shooting, and when officers arrived they found the man, whose name was not released, lying in the driveway, police said.

Tampa Fire and Rescue took the man to Tampa General Hospital, where he later died, the release said.

Dunbar was taken into custody at a residence located on Cardinal Drive in Temple Terrace around 1:40 p.m. Monday, according to police.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.