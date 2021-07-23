Tampa man arrested in fatal shooting at Town ‘N Country intersection

Josh Fiallo, Tampa Bay Times
·1 min read

TOWN ‘N COUNTRY — Deputies have arrested a 43-year-old Tampa man suspected of shooting and killing another driver at the intersection of Waters Avenue and Anderson Road on June 10, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Curtis James was arrested without incident Friday and now faces a charge of manslaughter with a weapon, deputies said.

Deputies were called to the road’s intersection around 8:30 p.m. June 10 and discovered a man lying in the westbound lanes of Waters next to his vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said. He had been shot at least once and died at the scene.

Detectives said James and another driver were at a traffic light when the driver got out of his vehicle, and James then fired his weapon from inside his own vehicle. James remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The two men did not know each other before the shooting, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The identity of the man who was shot was not released.

