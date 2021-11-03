Tampa man arrested for firing at deputy from stolen car, Sheriff’s Office says

TAMPA — A 20-year-old Tampa man was arrested Tuesday for firing at a deputy from a stolen car two days earlier, the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrested Ma’at Lee on charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, armed robbery with a firearm, grand theft with a firearm and carjacking, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Lee opened fire during a traffic stop near 43rd Street and Skipper Road just before 5 a.m. Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office said. He fired at least eight shots, striking the patrol vehicle of Deputy Geovanny Rodriguez.

Rodriguez returned fire, deputies said, but did not strike Lee as he fled the scene.

Neither Lee nor Rodriguez was injured, deputies said. Lee was in a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee that was believed to have been stolen.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.