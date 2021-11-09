Tampa man arrested at home for shooting child in car Saturday, deputies say

TAMPA — Authorities have arrested a Tampa man wanted for shooting a child in the leg after an argument at a gas station Saturday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jontavius Laquan Monroe, 33, was arrested without incident 8:15 a.m. Tuesday at his home, 2402 Courtney Meadows Court in Tampa, according to jail booking records.

The Sheriff’s Office had asked for the public’s help to find Monroe after he was identified as a suspect in the shooting. He was said to be driving a black, four-door BMW 3 Series car.

The incident began at 10:05 a.m. Saturday when Monroe got into an argument with another customer at the CITGO gas station, 12020 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., the Sheriff’s Office said.

Monroe followed the customer out of the parking lot and both drove away. Monroe pulled up next to the other vehicle and shot into it, hitting the child in the leg, the Sheriff’s Office said. The child was hospitalized with a non-life threatening injury. No information about the child’s identity was released.

Monroe is an eight-time convicted felon, the Sheriff’s Office said.

He now faces charges including aggravated battery, attempted murder in the first degree, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, shooting into a vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm.

Monroe, who was listed as unemployed in booking records, was being held without bail Tuesday at the Hillsborough County jail.