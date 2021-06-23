Tampa man arrested in pellet gun killing

A Tampa man was arrested Wednesday on a charge that he killed a man with a pellet gun, Tampa police announced.

Eyondre James Simmons, 23, has been charged with manslaughter with a weapon, police said.

Investigators believe Simmons shot the man with a pellet gun during a dispute about money, a news release said.

On June 6, police responded to a call that a man was unresponsive on the 1300 block of E. Sitka Street. The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

After reviewing surveillance video and speaking with a witness, detectives identified Simmons as the suspect, police said.