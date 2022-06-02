Tampa man bailed out after DUI arrest. Now he’s charged in fatal crash.

TAMPA — A Tampa man out on bail for a pending DUI charge has been arrested again, this time in connection to a crash that killed a bicyclist on May 20, records show.

Taylor Lucien Moise, 39, was arrested May 23 at Tampa General Hospital, where he was taken to be treated after the crash that killed bicyclist Joshua Kidd early on May 20. Moise faces charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and DUI resulting in injury or property damage.

The day after Moise’s arrest, Hillsborough prosecutors filed a motion asking a judge to keep Moise in jail until the case is resolved. The motion notes that he was arrested on charges of DUI and resisting arrest in Polk County in 2020 and released on bail. The Polk case is still pending.

The motion and a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit outline what investigators say led to the death of bicyclist Joshua Kidd.

Moise was driving a 2013 BMW 550i near the intersection of 54th Street and Hartford Street in the Palm River-Clair Mel area about 2:40 a.m. Kidd was riding his bike along Hartford Street when the BMW struck him from behind.

Investigators estimated the BMW was traveling at more than 80 mph at the time of the crash — far above the posted 35 mph speed limit, the affidavit states. The force of the impact dismembered Kidd’s body and he died at the scene.

After striking Kidd, the BMW crashed into a utility pole. A deputy who arrived at the scene said Moise smelled of alcohol, seemed disoriented and showed signs of impairment, records state. He was taken to Tampa General to be treated for injuries from the crash.

Hospital personnel told investigators his blood alcohol level was .183, about twice the legal limit of .08, records show.

Moise refused to give investigators consent to draw a legal blood sample, so they obtained a search warrant and then took the sample.

Moise was booked into the Hillsborough County jail and was being held without bail. In the motion seeking to keep him in custody until the case is resolved, prosecutors argue that the facts of the case show that no conditions of release would be “reasonably sufficient to protect the community from the risk of physical harm.”

Court records show Moise lives on Samuel Ivy Drive, about a mile east of the crash scene, and list his occupation as engineer.