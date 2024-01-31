Tampa man convicted of arson, 9 counts of attempted murder in 2022 Bonita Springs blaze

A Lee County jury on Jan. 25 convicted Ulysses Rivera, III, 43, for his role in a Dec. 31, 2022, Bonita Springs blaze. He was one of two charged.

A Lee County jury last week convicted a Tampa man of first-degree arson and nine counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Authorities said Ulysses Rivera broke into a Bonita Springs home, threatened his tenants, and then set the home on fire. The jury returned the verdict after a four-day trial.

Around 11 p.m. Dec. 31, 2022, Ulysses Rivera arrived at the home he rented out and used a knife to pry open a door before he took money from the residents and left.

He returned shortly after and kicked the door down.

Authorities said Ulysses Rivera was carrying a gas can and began pouring gas all over the house. The gas was lit, causing a loud explosion sound before a fire erupted. He fled out the front door, closing it, trapping the occupants inside behind the flames.

Authorities some of the residents were sleeping until they heard the boom, while others were awakened by the smell of smoke or fellow roommates waking them. Everyone climbed out bedroom windows.

One of the victims suffered burns all over his body as the blaze came under the door of his bedroom, while others suffered moderate burns in the fire.

First responders assisted the victims and extinguished the flames before authorities found Ulysses Rivera at a nearby home and executed a search warrant.

Ulysses Rivera admitted frequenting the house and demanding money from the occupants so he could buy beer and cigarettes.

Ulysses Rivera was arrested for the crime along with his uncle, Orlando Rivera, who was charged, but died prior to trial.

Ulysses Rivera's sentencing is slated Feb. 26.

