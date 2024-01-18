Tampa man tried to ‘pursue a relationship with his daughter’ before fatal shooting: SAO

Video above: Woman killed, 2 hospitalized following Tampa shooting; suspect in custody, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man accused of killing a woman and wounding two others before firing shots at police made his first appearance in a Tampa courtroom on Thursday.

Michael Banks, 42, was identified as the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting at a home on North 23rd Street, near East Linebaugh Street.

Woman killed, 2 hospitalized following Tampa shooting; suspect in custody, police say

A wounded woman and teen girl were spotted leaving the home and told Tampa police they were shot. Another woman was later found dead inside the home.

Michael Banks, 42.

Court documents filed by the state attorney’s office Thursday indicate the two wounded victims were Banks’ mother and daughter. The deceased woman was a friend of his mother’s.

Banks was accused of shooting the three victims after overhearing the women “discussing forcing (Banks) to move out because (Banks) was pursuing a relationship with his daughter,” according to court documents. Banks told police he penned a letter to the child “insisting she enter into a relationship with him” and felt “betrayed and upset” when the women discussed leaving with his daughter.

According to police, Banks fired shots at officers outside the home with a muzzle-loaded revolver. Tampa police officer Darren Gibson, 32, returned fire but did not strike Banks. He surrendered and was taken into custody.

Banks was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder of a police officer and felon in possession of a firearm.

Hillsborough County State Attorney Suzy Lopez filed a motion Thursday requesting that Banks be held in pretrial detention and have his bond denied. Lopez cited the violent nature of the crime and Banks’ criminal history as reasons he should remain in custody.

On Thursday, a judge denied bond for Banks. He is due back in court on Jan. 24 for a pretrial detention hearing.

