Tampa man dies in custody after arrest on murder charge, deputies say

A Tampa man arrested last month on multiple charges including first degree murder has died at a local hospital where he was being treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound, deputies said.

Cory Leonard Brown, 47, died Monday while in custody at Tampa General Hospital, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The Tampa Police Department arrested Brown on April 24 in connection to a shooting at a home that left one person dead. According to an arrest affidavit, police received a call about 10 p.m. on April 23 about a person threatening someone with a gun inside a home on the 2900 block of Central Avenue.

When police arrived, a victim said Brown was inside the home with another person, the affidavit states.

Officers searched the home and heard several gunshots from upstairs. Police found a person dead in an upstairs bedroom from an apparent gunshot wound. Police then found Brown lying in a closet with a gun underneath him and a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, the affidavit states.

The first victim told police that Brown forced his way into the home by pushing in the door. The first victim warned the second victim that Brown was in the home. Brown then pointed a gun at the first victim and fired a single shot but did not hit the person, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit, which shows the case was being investigated as domestic violence, does not include any information about the victims.

Police arrested Brown on charges of first degree premeditated murder with a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and armed burglary of a structure with battery. He was booked into the county jail remotely and monitored at the hospital by detention staff.

Deputies do not suspect foul play in Brown’s death.

No other information was released.