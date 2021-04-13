Tampa man faces 100 counts of child pornography, police say

Josh Fiallo, Tampa Bay Times
·1 min read

TAMPA — A Tampa man faces 100 counts of possessing child pornography, according to Tampa Police.

Allen Graham, 29, was originally arrested on March 24 by the Tampa Police Department on one count of child pornography, his arrest record shows. He posted a bail of $2,000 and was released.

Now Graham is back at the Hillsborough County Jail, police said, after a forensic examination of his devices revealed more child pornography.

Graham was arrested again at his residence on the 2100 block of E Bougainvillea Avenue near Busch Gardens on Monday, police said. He is being held in lieu of a bail of $297,000.

