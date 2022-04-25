Tampa man faces 1st-degree murder charges in 2 fatal shootings in St. Petersburg, police say

ST. PETERSBURG — A Tampa man has been arrested in the fatal shootings of two St. Petersburg men killed days apart, the St. Petersburg Police Department announced Monday.

Detectives identified Johnny Carnegie, 34, as a person of interest in the fatal shootings and took him into custody April 13 with the help of the Tampa Police Department and the FBI. He was being held in a Hillsborough County jail on charges unrelated to the shootings, police said.

An arrest warrant for Carnegie was signed Monday on two counts of first-degree murder in the separate shootings of Vernon Williams, 60, and Corlenzo Williams, 24, in St. Petersburg, the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release. Carnegie is currently in the Hillsborough County Jail on unrelated charges.

Vernon Williams died early April 10 of a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Melrose Avenue South. Corlenzo Williams was shot and killed early April 12 in the 2900 block of 17th Avenue South — about two miles away from where Vernon was killed.

Times staff writer Tony Marrero contributed to this report.