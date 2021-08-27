Tampa man faces 1st-degree murder charges in fatal Riverview shooting

A 27-year-old Tampa man has been arrested in connection to an April shooting that killed one man and left a woman in critical condition in Riverview, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The shootings took place at the Windermere Apartments, located in the 9000 block of Windermere Lake Drive, around 11 p.m. April 3.

James Scott faces charges of first-degree felony murder, attempted first-degree felony murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and burglary of an occupied dwelling with battery, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office did not release the names of the man who was killed or the woman who was injured because of its interpretation of Marsy’s Law, a voter-approved amendment to the state Constitution that was meant to protect crime victims but that deprives the public of information long available under Florida’s public records law.