Tampa man faces DUI manslaughter charge in death of pedestrian

A 48-year-old Tampa man was arrested Thursday on a DUI manslaughter charge after he struck and killed a pedestrian, police said.

James White was driving on Highland Oaks Drive, located in the Hunters Green subdivision, around 2:56 a.m. When he came to a slight curve, his SUV left his lane and crossed into a bike lane — hitting a pedestrian who was walking in that lane, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

The pedestrian was thrown to the side of the road and died instantly, police said. The name of the pedestrian was not released.

Officers said White showed signs of impairment and failed a field sobriety test.

He was arrested and was booked into the Hillsborough County jail. White was being held without bail on Thursday.

The crash remains under investigation.